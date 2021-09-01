BjornBar Bakery is opening a new location in Coquitlam soon. This will be the second outpost for the popular North Vancouver sweet spot, which is known for its wide selection of delicious gourmet dessert bars.

The new shop will be located in the U building at 581 Clarke Road. BjornBar says it plans to open to the public in September.

This means folks in the area will soon have access to the bakery’s signature menu of homestyle baking, featuring treats like loaves, cinnamon buns, cookies, croissants, muffins, and more.

BjornBar also offers lunch bites, packaged eats, and cakes with 72 hours’ notice before pickup.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot.

BjornBar Bakery — Coquitlam

Address: The U — 111 – 581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

