Joe Fortes has been serving up delicious food and wine to Vancouverites for over 30 years, and now, the legendary restaurant has opened its new location in Whistler.

The eatery, known for its steak, seafood, and stellar service, is now open and operating at 4417 Sundial Place.

Patrons can enter the restaurant from inside the Mountainside Lodge Hotel.

Joe Fortes Whistler took over the former location of Trattoria, which closed after 30 years of operation in 2019.

