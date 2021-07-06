FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Mak N Ming has officially closed its doors in Vancouver

Jul 6 2021, 8:37 am
Mak N Ming/Facebook

One of Vancouver’s much-loved upscale restaurants has officially shuttered. Mak N Ming has closed its doors.

Owners of the Kitsilano eatery made the announcement on Monday, saying that they’d be focusing on “bigger opportunities” and hope to share details soon.

Mak N Ming had been serving up French and Asian-inspired seasonal dishes for the past four years out of its 800-sq-ft space on Yew Street.

For now, the business will be doing catering events only and told Dished Vancouver they are hoping to find a new space soon.

We’ll keep you posted!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mak N Ming in transition (@maknming)

