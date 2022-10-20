Ramen lovers, listen up! We’ve got a new spot for slurps opening in Vancouver early next year: Zubu Downtown.

Zubu is a concept that currently operates several locations in and around Vancouver. It has outposts in Kerrisdale, Burnaby, and West Vancouver (Park Royal), as well as a “Food Hall” concept in Olympic Village.

Now, the brand has shared with Dished that it’s bringing its signature ramen, hand rolls, and sushi to downtown Vancouver.

Zubu Downtown will be opening its new 100-seat location at 869 Hornby Street, the former address of a Boston Pizza restaurant.

Dished is told the newest eatery from the brand will offer patrons a full bar and a cozy heated patio come launch, which is expected to occur in early 2023.

The interior of the space will be designed by Mellow Plus Creative.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released on this one; stay tuned!

Zubu Downtown

Address: 869 Hornby Street, Vancouver