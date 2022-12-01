Earlier this spring, Dished shared the news that a new spot for handcrafted treats was in the works.

Now, Sweet Revenge Bakery & Café is finally ready to open its doors – and just in time for the holidays, too.

The sister restaurant to Fort Langley’s Maria’s Gelato, known for its decadent vegan donuts and gelato, Sweet Revenge Bakery & Café is opening at 6-19567 64th Avenue in Surrey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe (@sweetrevengecafe)

The bakery and café will differ from its other location as it will focus more on the business’ baking side, offering significantly more vegan baked goods and less gelato than Maria’s.

Patrons can expect vegan donuts, seasonal drinks and sweets, as well as croissants and cookies.

The bakery is slated to officially open on Saturday, December 17 at 9 am.

Sweet Revenge Cafe & Bakery

Address: 6-19567 64th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram