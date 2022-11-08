Michael Bublé reveals his all-time favourite Vancouver restaurants

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé is at it again with the Vancouver shoutouts. This time, the BC native has shared his all-time favourite spots in town via Apple Maps.

The music A-lister gave us plenty of spots to take note of, including several top-notch dining establishments he holds near and dear.

Bublé’s restaurant shoutouts include Dynasty Seafood Restaurant, Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca, and Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House.

The famous singer also features the Granville Island Public Market as one of his top foodie picks in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

For non-food related places on the map, Bublé listed Stanley Park, Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course, Cypress Mountain Ski Resort, the Vancouver Aquarium, Capilano Suspension Bridge, and the Langley Events Centre (Vancouver Giants home stadium).

All the details of Michael Bublé’s list are available exclusively to Apple Maps users.