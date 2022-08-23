FoodDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Forêt Noire Café is opening a second Vancouver location

Aug 23 2022
Vancouver has an insatiable appetite for French pastries.

From macarons to croissants to eclairs, we can’t get enough, so it’s a good thing this city is full of patisseries to fulfill our cravings.

Looks like we’re about to get one more: Forêt Noire Café is set to open a second location at 1126 Robson Street soon.

The French-inspired cafe currently has a location at 236 West Broadway, which first opened in 2018.

 

This “modern version of a French café,” as described on the website, serves macarons, viennoiserie, cakes, and cafe beverages.

Daily Hive

The brand has yet to set an opening date for the Robson Street location, but work is currently underway to transform the space into the modern patisserie that Vancouverites have come to love.

Stay tuned for more details as they’re revealed.

Forêt Noire Café

Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

