Vancouver, it’s time to get hungry, as a new spot specializing in beefy handhelds, fries, and milkshakes is opening soon: Burger Crush.

Set to open at 755 Nelson Street downtown, this outpost will be Burger Crush’s second. The first is located in Victoria and it opened in 2018.

Burger Crush Vancouver is currently setting up shop in the former location of Johnny Rockets, which quietly closed its doors earlier this year.

The concept’s 40-seat Vancouver burger shop will offer up the “perfect burger, fries, and shakes” without a menu full of “endless bells & whistles.”

The aim is for patrons to enjoy high-quality food that remains simple and approachable.

This means folks will find bites like cheeseburgers made with hand-pressed patties and housemade vegan burgers too.

A highlight on the menu seems to be the “secret Crush Sauce,” something we look forward to tasting come launch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Crush (@_burgercrush)

All burgers are served with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and the house sauce on a vegan or brioche bun. Guests can add fried mushrooms, fried onions, Pepperoncini, and Canadian cheddar for an additional charge, too.

In terms of shakes, there are even vegan options there. These sips are made with housemade coconut milk ice cream and come in varieties such as chocolate, vanilla, orange, strawberry, and rootbeer.

You can also indulge in the dairy versions of those flavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Crush (@_burgercrush)

Sides up for order here include hand-cut fries made with Kennebec potatoes cooked in peanut oil and “Crushed” Fries topped with fried onions, cheese, and Crush Sauce.

Vegan nuggets and a Little Crush Meal for kiddos 10 and under are set to be available here.

For sips expect both local draft and canned beer, Burger Crush’s own branded Crush Lager, cider, and a small BC wine selection too.

Burger Crush Vancouver aims to open the first week of January. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date as things develop.

Stay tuned!

Burger Crush

Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram