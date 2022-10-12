Captain's Oven Pizza shares plans to open new location in Langley
A Metro Vancouver-based pizza chain is making big moves as of late.
Captain’s Oven Pizza recently opened a new location in North Vancouver, and now the brand has shared that it has plans to open up in Langley, too.
The pizzeria recently shared on its Instagram page that a new location is in the works at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, but didn’t provide an expected opening date yet.
- You might also like:
- Downtown Vancouver is getting two new casual food destinations tomorrow
- Metro Vancouver Mexican restaurant has closed after nearly 30 years
- A new family-owned spot for Taiwanese and Chinese food has opened in Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Captain’s Oven Pizza is known for its authentic, Neapolitan-style pizzas, which are available in over 40 varieties.
You can choose from meat, vegetarian, specialty, or even customize your own pizza. There’s also a lineup of appetizers, salads, and pastas on offer.
Pizzas are made in a three-ton, handmade stone brick oven shipped directly from Italy.
The original Captain’s Oven Pizza location is in Surrey, and a new downtown Vancouver location opened just last summer.
Stay tuned for more details on this new location.
Captain’s Oven Pizza – Langley
Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre (exact address TBA)