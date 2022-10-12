A Metro Vancouver-based pizza chain is making big moves as of late.

Captain’s Oven Pizza recently opened a new location in North Vancouver, and now the brand has shared that it has plans to open up in Langley, too.

The pizzeria recently shared on its Instagram page that a new location is in the works at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, but didn’t provide an expected opening date yet.

Captain’s Oven Pizza is known for its authentic, Neapolitan-style pizzas, which are available in over 40 varieties.

You can choose from meat, vegetarian, specialty, or even customize your own pizza. There’s also a lineup of appetizers, salads, and pastas on offer.

Pizzas are made in a three-ton, handmade stone brick oven shipped directly from Italy.

The original Captain’s Oven Pizza location is in Surrey, and a new downtown Vancouver location opened just last summer.

Captain’s Oven Pizza – Langley

Address: Willowbrook Shopping Centre (exact address TBA)

