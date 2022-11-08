FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

New Vancouver restaurants: 30 fresh places to eat

New Vancouver restaurants: 30 fresh places to eat
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 30 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

La Taqueria Brentwood

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

One of Metro Vancouver’s favourite spots for Mexican street food has finally opened its new location: La Taqueria Brentwood.

Address: 4580 Brentwood Boulevard Unit 1210, Burnaby

Instagram

The Jervis Joint

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Jervis Joint (@jervisjoint)

Newly opened at the 1300 Robson Street address is The Jervis Joint, a casual new spot for local craft beer, wine, small plates, and burgers.

Address: 1300 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The Beer Shack

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Beer Shack (@thebeershackwr)

The Beer Shack is a new craft taphouse that just soft opened in the Metro Vancouver community.

Address: 1505 Johnston Road, White Rock

Instagram

L&J Patisserie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L&J Patisserie (@lj_patisserie)

L&J Patisserie, located at 7908 Granville Street, calls itself Vancouver’s first spot for mochi mousse and cream puffs.

Address: 7908 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5885

Instagram

Radish Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radish Restaurant (@radishresto)

Radish Restaurant comes to us from the same folks behind NookOddfish, and the retail offshoot Nook Pasta Room, and will expand on the brand’s pasta offerings.

Address: 1876 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-606-0840

Instagram

Sector 7 Kitchen + Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sector 7 Kitchen + Bar (@sector7kb)

Located at 10-9371 No.5 Road, Sector 7 boasts an “old school vibe with a new school taste,” with a menu that features a range of appetizers, bar snacks, burgers, salads, bowls, and desserts.

Address: 10-9371 No.5 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-370-9494

Instagram

Van Tea Cafe — Richmond

new vancouver restaurants

CHEVY WAN/Shutterstock

Van Tea Cafe, a Vancouver-founded Chinese restaurant and café, has just opened its second location, this time in Richmond.

Address: 9020 Capstan Way #150
Phone: 604-370-0956

Facebook

Wild Thing on Main

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wild Thing (@wildthingonmain)

Little has been revealed about what we can expect here, but we’re betting that the food will be just as exciting, the drinks just as thirst-quenching.

Address: 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hanpan Korean Restaurant

A brand-new Korean restaurant has just opened in Metro Vancouver, adding to the wealth of must-try spots already dotting the several-block radius known as the Golden Village.

Address: 8400 Alexandra Road #100, Richmond
Phone: 604-278-3180

Instagram

Switch

Finally, the time has come: Switch, a new spot for karaoke and Izakaya-style eats, has officially opened in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hazukido – Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats opened its doors on October 29.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Blacksmith Bakery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blacksmith Bakery (@blacksmithbakery)

Blacksmith Bakery’s new cafe offers the brand’s signature delicious treats, gourmet sandwiches, and a range of espresso-based beverages made with Anvil espresso roasted by Agro Roasters.

Address: 20018 83A Avenue, Langley

Instagram

Ibex Café

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ibex Cafe + Kitchen (@cafeibex)

Coquitlam’s Burke Mountain Village has been rapidly growing over the last couple of years, and now the new neighbourhood has its very first cafe.

Address: 3537 Princeton Avenue, Coquitlam

Instagram | Facebook

Pane e Formaggio – Downtown Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pane e Formaggio (@pane.e.formaggio)

Pane e Formaggio has three spots already in the city – on Main Street, East Hastings, and West Broadway – but has recently opened up shop at 868 Beatty Street.

Address: 868 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Jollibee Broadway & Cambie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

It’s not the first and it’s likely not the last, but the new Broadway & Cambie spot is the most recent opening for Jollibee in Vancouver.

Address: 2549 Cambie Street, Vancouver (second floor of the 510 West Broadway building)

R Ki Dessert Studio

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by R Ki Coffee Lab (@rkicoffeelab)

R Ki Dessert Lab – located at #13-3993 Chatham Street in Richmond – soft opened on October 3.

Address: #13-3993 Chatham Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-271-0278

Instagram

Cafeclub

Cafeclub

Hakan Burcuoglu

The fresh spot, which says it’s the city’s very first 100% digital order cafe, is located at 1018 West Georgia Street downtown.

Address: 1018 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-479-2222

Instagram

Sushi Mura — Richmond

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍣 Sushi Mura 🍣 (@sushimura.yvr)

Local Japanese restaurant concept Sushi Mura has officially opened its new location in Metro Vancouver.

Address: #115-5508 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

Instagram

Tasty Market & Cafe

Tasty is located at 293 E Georgia Street, but Vancouverites probably recall the Larry’s Market that was here previously.

Address: 293 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Great Wall Tea Co. – Burnaby

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @greatwalltea

The brand’s original spot opened in New Westminster’s River Market in 2010, but now you’ll be able to pick up Great Wall’s tea in Burnaby at the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre.

Address: City of Lougheed Shopping Centre (221A, upper level), 9855 Austin Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 778-984-7750

Pelicana Chicken — Robson

This concept opened its first BC location in Burnaby in 2020 and its been slowly sharing info on expansion plans, as two more outposts are coming to Surrey and Coquitlam Centre.

Address: 382 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-0420

Mr. Pho Vietnamese

pho

fotobycam/Shutterstock

Mr. Pho Vietnamese is located at 3331 Coast Meridian Road, right next to Port Coquitlam’s Chicko Chicken location.

Address: 3331 Coast Meridian Road, Port Coquitlam

Alaïa at the Versante Hotel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Versante Hotel (@versantehotel)

Described as a champagne and caviar penthouse lounge, Alaïa joins the selection of spots brought to us by the dining and lifestyle brand located in the luxury Metro Vancouver spot, the Versante Hotel.

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Sidekick Brewing

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidekick Brewing (@sidekickbrewingbc)

The light and airy space is located at 45530 Vedder Mountain Road, right next to the Vedder River Bridge – an exceptionally picturesque setting for a brewery.

Address: 45530 Vedder Mountain Road Unit 106, Chilliwack

Instagram

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza — Burnaby

The New York-style ‘za spot, known for its thin-crust pies served to go and by the slice, has launched in Burnaby.

Address: 4073 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

Feast & Fallow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Feast & Fallow (@feastandfallowcafe)

Feast & Fallow is a plant-based cafe focusing on quality coffee and sourdough bread, with a “social enterprise” mindset that guides the way the business operates in the community.

Address: 305 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-723-3433

Instagram

Two Rivers Meats – West Vancouver

Two Rivers Meats, known for its premium charcuterie and line of sausages, opened its West Vancouver retail location recently; its first retail location is in North Vancouver.

Address: 716 Main Street, Park Royal, West Vancouver

Instagram

Ai-Boiled Restaurant – Central at Garden City

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ai-Boiled Restaurant (@aiboiled)

Ai-Boiled Restaurant, which opened its first Richmond location in Aberdeen Square in 2019, has just opened up a second location in the Metro Vancouver area.

Address: 4771 Mcclelland Rd #1440, Richmond

Instagram

Yao Yen Kitchen & Cafe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @vanfoodventure

Good news, foodies: a new spot for Taiwanese and Chinese food has recently opened up on Vancouver’s Victoria Drive.

Address: 5550 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-2887

Instagram

BRGR BRGR – Chilliwack

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanna McLean (@hannamclean_)

BRGR BRGR, which has its first spot in Abbotsford, is now bringing its farm-based burgers and local craft beer to Chilliwack with a brand new location.

Address: 101-45655 Tamihi Way, Chilliwack

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright

