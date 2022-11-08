New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in and around our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 30 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now.

One of Metro Vancouver’s favourite spots for Mexican street food has finally opened its new location: La Taqueria Brentwood.

Address: 4580 Brentwood Boulevard Unit 1210, Burnaby

Newly opened at the 1300 Robson Street address is The Jervis Joint, a casual new spot for local craft beer, wine, small plates, and burgers.

Address: 1300 Robson Street, Vancouver

The Beer Shack is a new craft taphouse that just soft opened in the Metro Vancouver community.

Address: 1505 Johnston Road, White Rock

L&J Patisserie, located at 7908 Granville Street, calls itself Vancouver’s first spot for mochi mousse and cream puffs.

Address: 7908 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5885

Radish Restaurant View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radish Restaurant (@radishresto) Radish Restaurant comes to us from the same folks behind Nook, Oddfish, and the retail offshoot Nook Pasta Room, and will expand on the brand’s pasta offerings. Address: 1876 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-606-0840

Located at 10-9371 No.5 Road, Sector 7 boasts an “old school vibe with a new school taste,” with a menu that features a range of appetizers, bar snacks, burgers, salads, bowls, and desserts.

Address: 10-9371 No.5 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-9494

Van Tea Cafe, a Vancouver-founded Chinese restaurant and café, has just opened its second location, this time in Richmond.

Address: 9020 Capstan Way #150

Phone: 604-370-0956

Wild Thing on Main Little has been revealed about what we can expect here, but we're betting that the food will be just as exciting, the drinks just as thirst-quenching. Address: 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HANPAN KOREAN RESTAURANT (@hanpan_richmond)

A brand-new Korean restaurant has just opened in Metro Vancouver, adding to the wealth of must-try spots already dotting the several-block radius known as the Golden Village.

Address: 8400 Alexandra Road #100, Richmond

Phone: 604-278-3180

Finally, the time has come: Switch, a new spot for karaoke and Izakaya-style eats, has officially opened in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

The French-Japanese pastry chain known for its exceptional treats opened its doors on October 29.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Blacksmith Bakery’s new cafe offers the brand’s signature delicious treats, gourmet sandwiches, and a range of espresso-based beverages made with Anvil espresso roasted by Agro Roasters.

Address: 20018 83A Avenue, Langley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibex Cafe + Kitchen (@cafeibex)

Coquitlam’s Burke Mountain Village has been rapidly growing over the last couple of years, and now the new neighbourhood has its very first cafe.

Address: 3537 Princeton Avenue, Coquitlam

Facebook

Pane e Formaggio has three spots already in the city – on Main Street, East Hastings, and West Broadway – but has recently opened up shop at 868 Beatty Street.

Address: 868 Beatty Street, Vancouver

It’s not the first and it’s likely not the last, but the new Broadway & Cambie spot is the most recent opening for Jollibee in Vancouver.

Address: 2549 Cambie Street, Vancouver (second floor of the 510 West Broadway building)

R Ki Dessert Lab – located at #13-3993 Chatham Street in Richmond – soft opened on October 3.

Address: #13-3993 Chatham Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-271-0278

The fresh spot, which says it’s the city’s very first 100% digital order cafe, is located at 1018 West Georgia Street downtown.

Address: 1018 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-479-2222

Local Japanese restaurant concept Sushi Mura has officially opened its new location in Metro Vancouver.

Address: #115-5508 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

The brand’s original spot opened in New Westminster’s River Market in 2010, but now you’ll be able to pick up Great Wall’s tea in Burnaby at the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre.

Address: City of Lougheed Shopping Centre (221A, upper level), 9855 Austin Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 778-984-7750

This concept opened its first BC location in Burnaby in 2020 and its been slowly sharing info on expansion plans, as two more outposts are coming to Surrey and Coquitlam Centre.

Address: 382 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-0420

Mr. Pho Vietnamese is located at 3331 Coast Meridian Road, right next to Port Coquitlam’s Chicko Chicken location.

Address: 3331 Coast Meridian Road, Port Coquitlam

Described as a champagne and caviar penthouse lounge, Alaïa joins the selection of spots brought to us by the dining and lifestyle brand located in the luxury Metro Vancouver spot, the Versante Hotel.

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

The light and airy space is located at 45530 Vedder Mountain Road, right next to the Vedder River Bridge – an exceptionally picturesque setting for a brewery.

Address: 45530 Vedder Mountain Road Unit 106, Chilliwack

The New York-style ‘za spot, known for its thin-crust pies served to go and by the slice, has launched in Burnaby.

Address: 4073 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Feast & Fallow is a plant-based cafe focusing on quality coffee and sourdough bread, with a “social enterprise” mindset that guides the way the business operates in the community.

Address: 305 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-723-3433

Two Rivers Meats, known for its premium charcuterie and line of sausages, opened its West Vancouver retail location recently; its first retail location is in North Vancouver.

Address: 716 Main Street, Park Royal, West Vancouver

Ai-Boiled Restaurant, which opened its first Richmond location in Aberdeen Square in 2019, has just opened up a second location in the Metro Vancouver area.

Address: 4771 Mcclelland Rd #1440, Richmond

Good news, foodies: a new spot for Taiwanese and Chinese food has recently opened up on Vancouver’s Victoria Drive.

Address: 5550 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-2887

BRGR BRGR, which has its first spot in Abbotsford, is now bringing its farm-based burgers and local craft beer to Chilliwack with a brand new location.

Address: 101-45655 Tamihi Way, Chilliwack

