It’s still no small miracle that the café scene in Vancouver seems to be constantly growing, not shrinking – especially when the hospitality industry continues to struggle.

This is especially good news for a city that really loves its independent cafés, where local neighbourhood spots reign king and are consistently busy.

One local café is even expanding to open a second location later this year — proof of our insatiable appetite for caffeine and baked goods.

Wicked Café, the West 7th Avenue coffee shop known for its house-roasted beans and creative treats, has shared the news that a second location is in the works.

The second Wicked location will be on Dunbar Street, and the café tells Dished that it’s aiming for a December opening.

In addition to being a cozy neighbourhood spot for a great cup of coffee, Wicked has made a name for itself for its creative baked goods and sweets, including a Winnie the Pooh Honey Jar (with layers of vanilla pudding, honey peach syrup, and wafer cookies) and a Tom and Jerry Cheesecake in the shape of a cheese wedge.

The Dunbar location of Wicked Café does not have an opening date yet due to ongoing construction, but, as always, we’ll provide updates as details are revealed.

Wicked Café – West Point Grey

Address: Dunbar Street (exact address TBA)

