It’s our opinion that hot pot is probably one of the more perfect foods to have ever been invented.

The concept of adding various meats, veggies, and other accoutrements to hot simmering broth is simple but genius, and is without a doubt one of our favourite winter foods.

One Metro Vancouver restaurant that does it particularly well is Burnaby’s Big Way Hot Pot, known for its hundreds of ingredient options and boozy bubble tea cocktails.

Now, the brand has shared with Dished that it plans to open two more locations next year: one in Richmond and another in downtown Vancouver.

While Big Way has yet to share an exact address for the Richmond location, work is currently underway for the new spot and we’re told to anticipate a March 2023 opening.

As for the downtown Vancouver spot, a location has yet to be confirmed, so we may have to wait a little longer before we’ll be able to enjoy Big Way’s hot pot close to home.

In the meantime, you can visit Big Way Hot Pot’s 7-4300 Kingsway address, which is open daily from 11:30 am to midnight.