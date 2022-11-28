Vancouver’s Robson Street is a bona fide dessert destination when it comes to one-of-a-kind treats, and soon a brand new spot will be joining the already impressive roster of cafés and shops lining the busy West End street.

Known for its matcha sourced straight from Japan, Daigyo currently has one location in North York, Ontario, but is finally bringing the brand to the streets of Vancouver.

The first Daigyo location will be at 1725 Robson Street, the former location of Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea.

According to its website, Daigyo offers “Authentic Japanese desserts and gorgeous drinks,” with beverages ranging from traditional tea to matcha lattes to smoothies topped with whipped cream.

The dessert café is also well-known for its parfaits in rotating seasonal flavours like Shizuki (dragon fruit yuzu) and Hatsuki (signature matcha). Daigyo has a selection of sweet waffles treats and Japanese pressed sandwiches, too.

The brand has yet to share a date for the Vancouver opening, so stay tuned for more details.

Daigyo

Address: 1725 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram