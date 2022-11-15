Popeyes reveals address of its second Vancouver location

We just dropped some fresh national Popeyes news, but, we’ve got some additional buzz-worthy info to share on the local front from the brand.

This summer Dished shared word that Vancouver’s first Popeyes restaurant was slated to open downtown on Hamilton Street. Now, we’ve received more info about a second Vancouver outpost in the works.

The brand has confirmed to Dished that it’s planning on launching at 4413 Main Street.

While no exact opening times have been shared for these Vancouver spots, Popeyes shared that another new location in West Vancouver would be opening as soon as next month.

That restaurant will be in Park Royal at Unit 833 879 Park Royal N, to be exact.

In addition to all those, we have previously reported that Burnaby will be getting a new eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown as well.

Looks like soon, no matter where you reside in and around Vancouver, a Popeyes location is sure to be nearby.

We’ll keep you posted on the exact opening dates for these restaurants. Stay tuned!