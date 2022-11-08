10 new food vendors to try at the Vancouver Christmas Market this year

One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is by checking out one of the city’s many markets, pop-ups, and fairs, with the Vancouver Christmas Market being the biggest of them all.

With everything from traditional German Glühwein, to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, the Vancouver Christmas Market is as much about the festive holiday spirit as it is about the fantastic food.

Earlier this fall, Dished shared a list of all the food and drink vendors we can expect to find at the highly anticipated market this year, but there will also be a handful of new vendors setting up huts for the 2022 season.

In addition to the vendors we already know about – which includes Bavarian Beer Haus, Howling Moon Craft Cider, Cheese Me Raclette, Transylvanian Chimney Cakes, and so much more – guests to this year’s fair can expect a few first-timers at the market, expanding on the already impressive food and drink selection.

Here are the brand-new vendor huts making an appearance at the Vancouver Christmas Market this year:

Das Soup Haus (serving soup dishes with roots in BC and Germany)

(serving soup dishes with roots in BC and Germany) Das Smoked Meat Haus (Montreal-style smoked meat brisket)

(Montreal-style smoked meat brisket) Stollen Haus (locally-made Stollen, a traditional German Christmas bread)

(locally-made Stollen, a traditional German Christmas bread) Gingerbread Haus

Luv the Grub (featuring chutneys and other spreads)

(featuring chutneys and other spreads) Bread and Spiele (European-style sourdough)

(European-style sourdough) Mixologist Bartending Drink Bomb (cocktail mixers)

(cocktail mixers) Knedla (dumplings)

(dumplings) Maple Rush

Bon Macaron Patisserie

There will be plenty of traditional German fare at the market, of course, but guests can also expect some gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options, too.

The Vancouver Christmas Market launches on November 12 and runs until December 24.