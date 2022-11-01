Listen up, coffee lovers! A “new coffee experience” called Rockit Coffee Co. is set to open in Whistler later this month.

The concept will be setting up shop at 227-2063 Lake Placid Road in Whistler’s Creekside community, and it aims to serve up some deliciousness to locals and visitors alike.

Rockit will offer both sweet and savoury menu items alongside a robust coffee program shining a light on ethically made, fair trade, and organic varieties.

The two-level space will offer indoor dining and a patio next spring.

Designed by Vancouver’s Daniel Meloché Design, the interior will feature a “playful, interactive, and inviting retro vibe.”

Expect pops of yellow, brass, and greenery.

“When we looked at opening our next project, we knew we definitely wanted it to be in Whistler Creekside,” says Pepe Barajas, CEO and president of Infinity Enterprises, which has concepts like The Mexican Corner and Tacos La Cantina in its portfolio.

“Whistler Creekside is the original base of Whistler Mountain. It has an amazing, thriving community that just keeps growing and evolving. With Rockit, we hope to be the neighbourhood haunt people will go to for excellent coffee and snacks in a beautiful and fun space.”

In addition to local and international coffee, Rockit is prepping to sell pastries, treats, and even convenient grab-and-go items for those in a rush to hit the slopes.

You can find Rockit open on November 25.

Rockit Coffee Co.

Address: 227-2063 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Instagram