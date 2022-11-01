Residents of South Surrey are in for a treat this month, as a new spot for Malaysian eats is set to open.

Vancouver’s own Banana Leaf is opening its fifth location, this time at Surrey’s South Point Exchange.

The restaurant currently has four locations in Vancouver – in Kitsilano, on Broadway, Robson, and Davie – and is known for its take on Malaysian dishes like satay skewers, roti canai, tom yum goong soup, and rendang beef curry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banana Leaf (@bananaleafvan)

The new Banana Leaf will be located at 450-3099 152nd Street and will open early this month for take-out only.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram account, dine-in won’t be available until early next year.

Address: 450-3099 152nd Street, Surrey

