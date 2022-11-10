FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchRestaurant Openings

Pür & Simple: Breakfast franchise set to open new location in Burnaby

Daryn Wright
Nov 10 2022, 10:42 pm
It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while we’re not always able to treat it with the respect it deserves (see: a handful of granola and strong black coffee on weekday mornings), we do love a good brunch spot.

Lucky for us, breakfast mega-chain Pür & Simple has set its sights on another new BC location, this time at Burnaby’s Station Square Metrotown.

While the restaurant serves both breakfast and lunch, it’s known primarily for its massive breakfast menu, serving everything from eggs Benedict to buttermilk pancakes to crepes to skillets to toast (we could go on).

 

Pür & Simple operates three other locations in the province, including one in Port Coquitlam and one in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, as well as dozens of others across the country.

The franchise has yet to share an opening date for this new location, but once it is open it’ll operate daily from 7 am to 3 pm.

Pür & Simple

Address: Station Square Metrotown – 6069 McKay Avenue, Burnaby

