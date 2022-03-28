Noodle fans will be happy to know that Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, the self-proclaimed “World’s Largest Mazesoba Chain Restaurant,” just soft opened its new location in Burnaby, the brand tells Dished Vancouver.

This will be the second Burnaby location after its Brentwood joint just opened this past December.

Its newest spot is at Metrotown’s Station Square, located at 6049 Silver Drive, and will be the fifth location in the Metro Vancouver area. It will operate for limited hours from March 28 to March 31.

This fresh restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening this weekend on April 2 and 3.

Mazesoba literally translates to “mixed noodles” and is essentially a ramen dish without the soup.

Kokoro’s menu offerings typically include soba noodles – handmade in-house daily – spicy minced pork, an egg yolk, and other fixings like Chashu or bamboo shoots.

Diners can expect more of the chain’s popular favourites, like the cheese, Mentaiko cream, and Tokyo variations.

There are also vegan options available, as well as other Japanese dishes like donburi and karaage.

Check out the restaurant on its grand opening weekend on April 2 and 3 and get buy-one-get-one prices on its main menu items.

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Metrotown

Address: 6049 Silver Drive, Burnaby

