As one door closes, another opens – and in the case of the food world, one restaurant closing means space for a new one to open up.

Aberdeen Centre’s food court is notorious for being a food destination, and it looks like one global food chain has closed its kiosk, making way for another.

Potato Corner, a Filipino chain focusing on fries done several ways, is set to open up its third BC location in the Richmond mall soon.

The brand is slowly taking over the space at unit 3090 inside the Aberdeen foot court – the former location of a Liang Crispy Roll, which originally opened in the space in the spring of 2021. Aberdeen Centre is located at 4151 Hazelbridge Way.

Started in 1992, this franchise started out as a small cart in the Philippines and has slowly expanded to countries across the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potato Corner British Columbia (@potatocornerbc)

Potato Corner currently operates a Vancouver location on Kingsway – the first BC spot, opened up in 2020 – as well as one at Surrey’s Central City. A location in Calgary’s Southcentre Mall is set to open soon, too.

Patrons at Potato Corner get to choose the size of fries they want, all the way up to the giant Terra-sized tub. Then you pick between Shoestring, Loopy, and Waffle-style fries before picking a flavour, which ranges from cheese to barbeque to sour cream and onion.

According to the brand’s website, we may be in store for more locations soon too, as ” a couple more stores and food trucks are lined up to open in 2022 and 2023.”

Potato Corner hasn’t set a date yet for its Aberdeen Centre opening but check back soon for updates.

Address: (Aberdeen Centre food court) Unit 3090 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short