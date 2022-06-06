There are plenty of sports bars around this city screening major hockey games, baseball games, and even golf, but there are very few that focus solely on basketball.

That’s about to change.

A new bar is set to open up on the corner of Main Street and Broadway in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood and its main thing is basketball.

According to Courtside Bar’s limited website, it will be a spot for “food, drinks, buckets.”

Very little about this new spot has been shared with the public, but the space does have a wrap applied to the door with some words about what we might expect.

“Sure, hockey rules most households here, but not ours,” it says.

“We admire the history, debate who’s the GOAT, and celebrate the present – even on league pass. When we walk through a tall doorway, we jump and touch it.

“Because we don’t just love the game. We love what it represents. A game for men and women, locals and immigrants. A game you can play for free in almost every neighbourhood,” it goes on.

Stay tuned for more details on this new space.