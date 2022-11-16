The hottest new restaurants and bars in Vancouver right now

New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new restaurants in and around Vancouver that you need to try.

Turquoise Goat View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) Stepping into Turquoise Goat feels like walking into a ’90s kid’s bedroom and a video game all rolled into one. Vancouver’s newest board game café is freshly opened as of this past weekend, but it’s already become one of the city’s coolest, most nostalgia-inducing hangout spots. Address: 122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver Instagram

Wake up and smell the croissants, Vancouver! Our new spot to get specialty varieties of this flaky, buttery treat just opened and we got a first look.

Hazukido has opened its first Vancouver location in Yaletown.

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

It’s not the first and it’s likely not the last, but the new spot at Broadway and Cambie Street is the most recent opening for Jollibee in Vancouver.

The Filipino fast-food chain has finally launched its second restaurant at 2549 Cambie Street.

Address: 2549 Cambie Street, Vancouver (second floor of the 510 West Broadway building)

Finally, the time has come: Switch, a new spot for karaoke and Izakaya-style eats, has officially opened in downtown Vancouver.

From the same folks behind Fantacity, downtown Vancouver’s first fully licensed private room karaoke venue, Switch is a massive space and improves on some of Fantacity’s more outdated features (like the sticky songbooks!).

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright.