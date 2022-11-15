FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Ryoshi Market: New Japanese grocery store opening in Richmond

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Nov 15 2022, 7:06 pm
Ryoshi Market: New Japanese grocery store opening in Richmond
Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

We love an independent, specialty grocery store, so when news drops that a new one is opening up, we’re all ears.

Richmond’s Steveston neighbourhood is about to get a brand new spot for Japanese groceries and goods.

Ryoshi Market has shared on its Instagram page that it will be opening at 110-3531 Bayview Street sometime this winter.

The Japanese grocery store hasn’t shared much about what we can expect from the shop, but we can’t wait to peruse its shelves for some home cooking inspiration.

When it does open, Ryoshi Market will operate every day but Monday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Ryoshi Market

Address: 110-3531 Bayview Street, Richmond

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
