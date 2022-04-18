Sushi Mahana set to open its doors in North Vancouver later this summer
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
The caliber of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly.
Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.
With sushi master Hiroshi Hoshiko at the helm of the operation, this spot is bound to be a destination for sushi devotees.
View this post on Instagram
Hoshiko is best known as chef and co-owner of Sushi Jiyu-Jin, a catering company that provides sushi chefs for private functions and events.
Served omakase-style means that instead of ordering from a menu, diners will be served a progressive set menu of sushi and small plates, making the dining experience about what’s seasonal, fresh, and top of mind for the chef at the moment.
According to Sushi Mahana’s Instagram account, ownership plans to open sometime late this summer.
They also describe the space as “Zen-inspired, elegant Japanese-modern.”
“At our alluring and intimate bar, our sushi master Hiroshi Hoshiko will guide you through an authentic sushi journey unlike any you have experienced before,” the post adds.
Images shared on Hoshiko’s personal Instagram account show some of the beautiful dishes he’s made in the past, offering a hint at what we can expect from Mahana.
Check back for details on exact opening dates!
Sushi Mahana
Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver