Nothing piques our interest quite like a secret. And here’s one we can (kind of) share with you. Bagheera, a new opulent hidden lounge, is about to launch in Vancouver.

Named after the fictional black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this concept aims to remain largely hush-hush for the time being.

Seeing as the entrance to Bagheera is concealed behind a Chinatown betting shop, we certainly don’t think it will be in danger of overexposure off the bat.

Not unlike the launch of its acclaimed sister spot, Prohibition-era and Shanghai-inspired cocktail bar Laowai, Bagheera will remain address-less for the time being to conjure up that good old-fashioned curiosity.

The only way you’ll get a proper glimpse of this gorgeous new hidden space is by following along and collecting clues as they are revealed.

Lewis Hart and Brij Rathi, co-owners and co-founders of Three Kingdoms Hospitality, created Bagheera in homage to the adventurous spirit of the Indian subcontinent as the 19th century gave way to the 20th.

“We wanted to continue our partnership and to create another exceptional experience for our guests,” says Rathi. “So, when we were brainstorming ideas, I said, ‘Why don’t we go where our own family histories intersect?’”



“Both our families have extensive roots in India, so we looked for an intersectional appreciation and realized we both appreciated Rudyard Kipling and his storytelling ability,” says Hart. “Everything flowed from there.”



“That worldbuilding exercise laid the foundation for Bagheera,” adds Rathi.

Described as a “glittering sanctuary,” you can tell by the renderings that the space is slated to be nothing short of exceptional.

Bergman Interiors have been tapped by Hart and Rathi to bring this intimate, 60-seat cocktail lounge to life.

The highly revered, London-based studio was also responsible for Laowai’s design.

Bagheera’s interior was inspired by a train car, and it features two distinct spaces with no shortage of things to look at.

The main room stuns with a 42-foot illuminated bar with reclaimed teak frontage and over 1,000 coins and bangles sourced directly from the antique bazaars of Delhi and Jaipur.

Other design highlights include a sprawling 45-foot, hand-painted jungle mural, a semi-private Drawing Room complete with a Cabinet of Curiosities, and overpaints by internationally renowned “hacker” artist Blase.

Operating Partner Alex Black (Laowai, Wildebeest) is at the helm of the drink program here.

Cocktails are period-inspired and named after various Kipling works, including the Man’s Red Flower, All One Vine, and The Anvil.

You’ll see some uncommon ingredients incorporated in these sips, like saffron-infused gin and smoked paprika, to name a few.

Bagheera will also offer a section dedicated to the much-loved highball cocktail, the Gin & Tonic.

As for cuisine, Chef Phong Vo (Laowai) has created a delightful pakora menu offering guests meat, veggie, seafood, and vegan options.

There are also some fantastic share plates on the menu. Think Carrot Daal, Saag Aloo Pave, Goan Tamarind Fish Curry, and Coconut Lamb Koftas.

Considering the hospitality group’s successes with Laowai, we really can’t wait to see this room full of people with drinks and bites in hand.

Bagheera is slated to soft open on December 12. This space will not accept reservations, and patrons will be welcomed on a first-come, first-seated basis.

For more information on how to find and snag a seat inside this concept, follow its social channels.

