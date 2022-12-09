Cactus Club’s newest Metro Vancouver location is set to open at Coquitlam Centre in the New Year, and we have a sneak peek of what you can expect from the restaurant.

This new 10,000-square-foot space is the company’s 31st restaurant location. It can seat over 335 guests and also boasts a lounge, dining room, and all-season enclosed patio.

In addition to that, Cactus Club Coquitlam Centre will have an exterior takeout window to manage those kinds of orders specifically.

Inside, design highlights include classic screen prints such as Warhol Flowers and Warhol-Marilyn, which can be spotted in many Cactus eateries.

The newest piece of art for the brand, an Andy Warhol print called Committee 2000, will be on display at this location only.

“We’re excited to be opening our second Coquitlam location in the new year,” says Darrick LePage, regional chef at Cactus Club Cafe.

“A restaurant of this size creates approximately 250 full-time and part-time jobs across a variety of experience levels, and the best part of the process so far has been meeting and hiring prospective employees in the community.”

Cactus is now actively hiring for positions.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, folks in Coquitlam can head to this brand’s other location in town on Schoolhouse Street.

Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre

