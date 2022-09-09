WELA to open new health food restaurant in downtown Vancouver
Those who work, live, or just spend a lot of time downtown Vancouver are about to have one more option for healthy eats.
WELA, the health food restaurant that currently operates in the Lonsdale Quay Market, is set to open a second location soon.
The new spot will be at 980 Howe Street – right across the street from the Vancouver Law Courts.
WELA specializes in bowls, wraps, and smoothies, with both vegan and gluten-free options. Its founders have roots in Thailand, meaning Thai flavours guide the menu items here.
Patrons can expect dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower Curry Bowl, the Shroomami, and the Bangkok Wrap, or create their own bowl based on WELA’s large ingredient offerings.
It also offers smoothie bowls like the Pitaya Bowl, featuring a medley of tropical fruit including dragon fruit, pineapple, shredded coconut, and more.
WELA has yet to share an opening date for the new space, so stay tuned for more details.
WELA – Downtown Vancouver
Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver