Is it just us, or are we getting new chicken chains every time we blink in BC?

Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby last fall, and the brand has plans for more outposts.

The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzz-worthy follow-up.

The global chain now has over 3,000 locations. It has been offering premium Korean fried chicken since 1982.

Pelicana is known for its crispy KFC in a variety of flavours like Original Soy Sauce, Sweet & Spicy, Snow Cheese Fried Chicken, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howard | 🇨🇦 Vancouver Foodie (@food_with_howie) on Sep 14, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

Pelicana Chicken will open three new BC locations soon, two in Metro Vancouver and one on Vancouver Island.

Port Coquitlam – 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam

Surrey – #102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Victoria – #124-3749 Shelbourne Street, Victoria

This company is just one of many that announced plans to expand in BC recently, including Hi-Five Chicken and Popeyes Louisiana Chicken.

Pelicana Chicken

Instagram