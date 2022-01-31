Pelicana Chicken to open three new BC locations soon
Is it just us, or are we getting new chicken chains every time we blink in BC?
Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby last fall, and the brand has plans for more outposts.
The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzz-worthy follow-up.
The global chain now has over 3,000 locations. It has been offering premium Korean fried chicken since 1982.
Pelicana is known for its crispy KFC in a variety of flavours like Original Soy Sauce, Sweet & Spicy, Snow Cheese Fried Chicken, and more.
View this post on Instagram
Pelicana Chicken will open three new BC locations soon, two in Metro Vancouver and one on Vancouver Island.
- Port Coquitlam – 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
- Surrey – #102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey
- Victoria – #124-3749 Shelbourne Street, Victoria
This company is just one of many that announced plans to expand in BC recently, including Hi-Five Chicken and Popeyes Louisiana Chicken.