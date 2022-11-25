Vancouver’s newest Irish pub is gearing up to open its doors soon: Hynes’ Irish Bar + Kitchen.

The new Kitsilano watering hole is located at 3468 West Broadway. It has set up shop in the former address of Sencha Tea Shop, which was known for its glow-in-the-dark Insta-worthy drinks.

Hynes’ aims to be the neighbourhood’s new cozy hangout.

It’s brought to us by the IRL group, which operates a handful of concepts in and around Vancouver, including Smith’s, Donnellan’s Irish Pub, Shamrock Bar, and new spot The Raven in Deep Cove.

Dished is told this new joint will offer patrons a great beer selection, wine, hearty grub, and live entertainment.

This concept was inspired and named in homage to owner Laura Donnellan’s family.

“My granny’s last name was Hynes,” says Donnellan.”She loved telling her tales, having a social drink and talking to people, and my grandad is the same. She enjoyed a brandy, which is why you will always find plenty behind the bar. This is a very special place!’

Hynes’ has not set an official opening date but aims to do so soon. Stay tuned for that!

Hynes’ Irish Bar + Kitchen

Address: 3468 West Broadway, Vancouver

