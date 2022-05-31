Vancouver just keeps winning! Our city is home to not only the best restaurant in Canada but also the best new bar in the country, according to Canada’s 100 Best.

The guide to dining and drinking released its annual ranking of the 100 best eating establishments in the country yesterday, as well as its picks for the 50 best bars.

While Toronto’s Civil Liberties topped the list in general, there was some great representation from Vancouver watering holes too.

One, in particular, Laowai, snagged the title for best new bar.

The 251 E Georgia Street establishment, which can be entered via a freezer door in sister spot BLND TGER by asking for a #7, also ranked fourth on the anticipated list.

First opening in summer 2021, Laowai’s stunning 1930s-era Shanghai space was dreamed up by highly revered, London-based design studio Bergman Interiors.

This was Bergman’s first project in North America, Dished Vancouver was told. The design studio is known for its portfolio of award-winning hotel, residential, and superyacht projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laowai (@whereislaowai)

Inside Laowai, there is seating for 12 at the bar, 20 in the front room, 30 in the back lounge, and an additional 15 in its private room, which is referred to simply as Eight.

In addition to being a hideaway for a lucky 15 guests, Eight is a place dedicated to Laowai’s bartending staff and visiting mixologists alike, who will get the chance to flex some creative muscles in what we can best describe as a cocktail lab, a place to innovate off-menu.

The name of the game at Laowai is to explore and indulge, as the team behind this concept — which was five years in the making, we might add – worked tirelessly to ensure every detail, ingredient, and dish on the menu told a significant and meaningful story.

Laowai’s impressive drink menu truly reads like a book, as there are two pages dedicated to each of the 12 cocktails, complete with an original illustration and description of the inspiration behind the beverage.

Once you glance through the story of each carefully crafted libation, you’ll reach the baijiu section. This list offers the best selection of the popular Chinese liquor in all of Canada, bar manager Alex Black told Dished.

Staff are ready to educate diners about the rich history of this spirit and guide them through a tasting of the liquor on its own or just simply recommend a cocktail that incorporates it.

When it comes to food, expect an all-star lineup of dumplings and beyond.

There are six varieties up for order, including the Bison Momos, which are Two Rivers ground bison turmeric dumplings with peppercorn soy and house-made sepen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laowai (@whereislaowai)

Laowai is open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm till late. No reservations are accepted, and there’s a max of six per group.

Laowai

Address: BLND TGER #whereIsLaowai, Ask for the #7

Instagram