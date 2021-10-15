New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

The concept was brought to us by Chef Kevin Lin and creative designer Steph Wan. The duo tells Dished Vancouver that patrons who step into the 1864 W 57th Avenue eatery can expect dishes inspired by traditional Japanese flavours and made using modern West Coast techniques.

Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver

Commercial Drive’s much-loved destination for Nashville Hot Chicken has officially launched its new location: DL Chicken UBC is now open.

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Hachiro (formerly Hachiro ramen) has reopened with a new chef and a reimagined concept offering Japanese-inspired eats.

Address: 140 16th Street W, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-7561

A new neighbourhood bistro and grocer called Collective Goods has now officially opened in Vancouver. The concept’s executive chef, Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy), is heading up the food program at the new destination. It’s operating at 3532 Commercial Street.

Address: 3532 Commercial Street, Vancouver

There’s a brand new destination for Mexican eats in town. El Caminero, Alimentaria’s new takeout window, is officially open. The fresh Granville Island destination is now serving up antojitos (Mexican snacks) from a colourful window near the front entrance of the full-service restaurant.

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

Dished Vancouver was the first inside the new Davie Street location. It will offer the brand’s signature varieties of fried chicken, including Original, Swicy (sweet and spicy), Freaking Hot, Snowing Cheese, and Snowing Chilli, as well as chicken burgers and sides.

Address: 1231 Davie Street, Vancouver

If you’ve been looking for a place to grab a solid Philly Cheesesteak in Vancouver, look no further. Flying Elbow Philly Cheesesteaks has officially launched. The concept comes to us from the makers of Top Rope Birria, the popular birria taco truck, so you know it’s got to be good.

Address: In front of Strangefellows Brewing (1345 Clark Drive) every Thursday in October from 5 to 8 pm

The destination is now a team effort by Bruncheria and Royal City Donuts, a popular New West-based donut maker. Patrons can find a great menu of sweet and savoury eats perfect for brunch and beyond, along with a great selection of Donuteria’s “twist on donuts.”

Address: 656 Columbia Street, New Westminster

If you’re a fan of Snackshot, then listen up! The Vancouver spot for authentic Hong Kong-style sips and sweets has officially opened its new location.

Address: 3595 Kingsway

A new Korean bistro called MunChicken is now open in Kitsilano. The eatery has put up signage at 1629 Yew Street, in the former location of Mak N Ming, which closed its doors in July.

Address: 1629 Yew Street, Vancouver

New Vancouver restaurants opening soon

Marutama’s newest outpost will be opening at #108 – 1190 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam. It’s scheduled to softly open on Wednesday, October 20, with a limited menu and business hours.

Address: 1190 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Maison Kitsuné is coming to Vancouver, and so is the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné. The two concepts will be opening in Gastown at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, and will operate right beside Kit & Ace.

Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.

Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Community Taps and Pizza is aiming to open its doors to the public this fall. Once it does, folks can expect lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials, as well as weekend brunch service. There will also be tons of options for takeout and off-sales.

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.

Address: 101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver

Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Facebook

Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

BjornBar Bakery is opening a new location in Coquitlam soon. This will be the second outpost for the popular North Vancouver sweet spot, which is known for its wide selection of delicious gourmet dessert bars.

Address: The U — 111 – 581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.

Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver

The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told. The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street in October 2021, tentatively.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

