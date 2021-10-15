Open and opening soon: 52 new Vancouver restaurants to try
New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 52 new and newly reopened Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.
New Vancouver restaurants
Land & Sea Restaurant & Bar
The concept was brought to us by Chef Kevin Lin and creative designer Steph Wan. The duo tells Dished Vancouver that patrons who step into the 1864 W 57th Avenue eatery can expect dishes inspired by traditional Japanese flavours and made using modern West Coast techniques.
Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver
DL Chicken UBC
Commercial Drive’s much-loved destination for Nashville Hot Chicken has officially launched its new location: DL Chicken UBC is now open.
Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Hachiro
North Vancouver’s Hachiro (formerly Hachiro ramen) has reopened with a new chef and a reimagined concept offering Japanese-inspired eats.
Address: 140 16th Street W, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-988-7561
Collective Goods
A new neighbourhood bistro and grocer called Collective Goods has now officially opened in Vancouver. The concept’s executive chef, Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy), is heading up the food program at the new destination. It’s operating at 3532 Commercial Street.
Address: 3532 Commercial Street, Vancouver
El Caminero at Alimentaria Mexicana
There’s a brand new destination for Mexican eats in town. El Caminero, Alimentaria’s new takeout window, is officially open. The fresh Granville Island destination is now serving up antojitos (Mexican snacks) from a colourful window near the front entrance of the full-service restaurant.
Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver
NeNe Chicken – Davie Street
Dished Vancouver was the first inside the new Davie Street location. It will offer the brand’s signature varieties of fried chicken, including Original, Swicy (sweet and spicy), Freaking Hot, Snowing Cheese, and Snowing Chilli, as well as chicken burgers and sides.
Address: 1231 Davie Street, Vancouver
Flying Elbow Philly Cheesesteaks
If you’ve been looking for a place to grab a solid Philly Cheesesteak in Vancouver, look no further. Flying Elbow Philly Cheesesteaks has officially launched. The concept comes to us from the makers of Top Rope Birria, the popular birria taco truck, so you know it’s got to be good.
Address: In front of Strangefellows Brewing (1345 Clark Drive) every Thursday in October from 5 to 8 pm
Donuteria
The destination is now a team effort by Bruncheria and Royal City Donuts, a popular New West-based donut maker. Patrons can find a great menu of sweet and savoury eats perfect for brunch and beyond, along with a great selection of Donuteria’s “twist on donuts.”
Address: 656 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Snackshot — Kingsway
If you’re a fan of Snackshot, then listen up! The Vancouver spot for authentic Hong Kong-style sips and sweets has officially opened its new location.
Address: 3595 Kingsway
MunChicken
A new Korean bistro called MunChicken is now open in Kitsilano. The eatery has put up signage at 1629 Yew Street, in the former location of Mak N Ming, which closed its doors in July.
Address: 1629 Yew Street, Vancouver
Linh Café Vancouver House
Linh Café’s new location is officially open. It dishes up an array of Vietnamese noodle soups, French delicacies, and signature shareables such as spicy baguettes sticks, escargot, and salad rolls.
Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver
Popeyes Chicken — Richmond
Chicken lovers can now head to the Popeyes restaurant in Richmond, located at Unit 120-11700 Steveston Highway in the Ironwood Plaza. Folks living in Richmond already have one location operating in town at 12796 Bridgeport Road, so there’s double the chance to get some crispy deliciousness for residents.
Address: Unit 120-11700 Steveston Highway, Richmond
La Ruota Cambie
It’s out with one pizza chain and in with another: La Ruota is now open on Cambie Street, where make-your-own spot Assembli used to operate. The new 2325 Cambie Street location is situated in the heart of Vancouver’s Cambie Village.
Address: 2325 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery
Kozak currently operates two other locations in Vancouver and New West. At those outposts, it offers hearty, casual breakfast and lunch eats like borscht, chicken soup, handmade pierogies, bread, treats, and caffeinated beverages too.
Address: 1 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Small Victory — The Amazing Brentwood
The popular Vancouver bakery-cafe currently operates two locations in Yaletown and South Granville. A third Vancouver outpost was announced last fall as well. Its new location at The Amazing Brentwood is officially open.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
BBQ Chicken — Main Street
We don’t really need any more Korean Fried Chicken joints in Vancouver, but we certainly won’t say no to new additions. BBQ Chicken has opened its newest location on Main Street.
Address: 4470 Main Street, Vancouver
New Vancouver restaurants opening soon
Marutama Ra-men – Coquitlam
Marutama’s newest outpost will be opening at #108 – 1190 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam. It’s scheduled to softly open on Wednesday, October 20, with a limited menu and business hours.
Address: 1190 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Robba da Matti – Kitsilano
Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.
Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Café Kitsuné
Maison Kitsuné is coming to Vancouver, and so is the French-Japanese music and fashion label’s popular food and beverage concept: Café Kitsuné. The two concepts will be opening in Gastown at 159 and 157 Water Street, respectively, and will operate right beside Kit & Ace.
Address: 157 Water Street, Vancouver
Aburi Market
If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, AKA a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.
Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Breka Bakery & Cafe — W Hastings
Breka Bakery & Cafe is opening a new location in Vancouver. The concept will be opening an outpost at 740 W Hastings Street, the former address of a Caffè Artigiano.
Address: 740 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Community Taps and Pizza
Community Taps and Pizza is aiming to open its doors to the public this fall. Once it does, folks can expect lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials, as well as weekend brunch service. There will also be tons of options for takeout and off-sales.
Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Earls — The Amazing Brentwood
Looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
OEB Breakfast Co.
Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places they’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. That’s right, both North and West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.
Address: 101 – 1441 St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver
Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby
Popular Victoria-based burger joint, Bin 4 Burger Lounge, has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.
Perfecto Cafe
A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.
Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver
SWITCH Vancouver
SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.
Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver
BjornBar Bakery — Coquitlam
BjornBar Bakery is opening a new location in Coquitlam soon. This will be the second outpost for the popular North Vancouver sweet spot, which is known for its wide selection of delicious gourmet dessert bars.
Address: The U — 111 – 581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam
Pizza Rubato Napoletana
A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.
Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Fatburger Canada Flagship
When one chain closes, it looks like another one opens. Fatburger Canada has some big news for Vancouverites. The brand is officially opening a new flagship location downtown in the Granville Entertainment District, to be more specific.
Address: 734 Granville Street, Vancouver
Zarak
The talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen have revealed they have a new concept in the works. Zarak is slated to open in Vancouver later this fall, Dished Vancouver is told. The new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street in October 2021, tentatively.
Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver
Mary Brown’s — Port Moody
By now, you likely know that popular Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver later this year, but we’ve received word that another fresh outpost is in the works as well. Mary Brown’s confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it would be opening a location at Suter Brook Village in Port Moody.
Address: Units 138 & 146 Brew Street, Port Moody
Chubbs
A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs, is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.
Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood
Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart
More exciting food news for folks living in BC, it appears the province will be the next to get several locations of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart, the company tells Dished Vancouver. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes. It’s set to open not one but three locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond. The exact addresses are TBD.
Bamboo World Kitchen
Bamboo World Kitchen is gearing up to open its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery will be opening in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville.
Address: 2690 Granville Street, Vancouver
Charcuterie Vancouver
One of the city’s top makers for custom graze tables, boards, and charcuterie boxes is opening a brick-and-mortar shop. Charcuterie Vancouver announced a storefront is officially in the works, and it’s slated to open soon. The purveyor revealed the shop would be located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, which is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the beach (picnics to-go, anyone?).
Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown
We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.
Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Mister — Kitsilano
One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is officially opening a new location, Dished Vancouver has learned. Mister Ice Cream Bar is gearing up to open its second Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano. The popular liquid nitrogen churned ice cream parlour will be setting up shop at 1835 West 1st Avenue, the former location of a smoothie bar called Shift Shakes.
Address: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Mary Brown’s — Vancouver
Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver. The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country. It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.
Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver
Kin Kao
Authentic Thai eats purveyor Kin Kao has announced it will be opening a new Vancouver location. The concept will be setting up shop at 317 E Broadway (the former location of The Black Lodge) soon, according to its social accounts.
Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver
Angus T – Park Royal
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018, and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.
Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver
Juanita
Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.
Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver
Luigi & Sons
Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).
Address: Yaletown
iSETTA
This new counter-service destination will have indoor seating for about 42 people, as well as additional outdoor patio space for folks looking to enjoy everything from brunch eats to Italian-style paninis al fresco.
Address: 4360 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Saola
A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
Menya Itto Vancouver
Popular Tokyo-born ramen shop Menya Itto is officially opening its first North American location in Vancouver. The brand’s first outpost on the continent will be opening at 1479 Robson Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.
Address: 1479 Robson Street, Vancouver
The Very Good Butchers
Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-square-foot facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th in Mount Pleasant.
Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver
Jollibee — Granville Street
It was confirmed to Daily Hive that Jollibee’s first BC location is slated to take over 833 Granville Street, the former location of ShuRaku Sake Bar & Bistro, which closed in September 2018. Quite possibly the most highly anticipated “opening soon” eatery on this list of new Vancouver restaurants, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on this one.
Address: 833 Granville Street, Vancouver
Jollibee — Cambie & W Broadway
It hasn’t even opened a single BC location, but Jollibee has confirmed to Dished that yet another Vancouver outpost is in the works. Last year, Dished Vancouver was the first to reveal the famous Filipino fast-food chain was opening a Granville Street location in downtown Vancouver.
Address: Cambie & W Broadway