North Vancouver’s Hachiro (formerly Hachiro ramen) is reopening with a new chef and a reimagined concept offering Japanese-inspired eats.

The 140 16th Street W restaurant was first opened by owner/operator Brooke Naito-Campbell back in spring 2019. Now just over two years later, the eatery is ready to show off its evolution and serve up some family-style dinner and weekend dim sum too.

Chef Addy Gowe is now at the helm of the kitchen here, which will whip out late-night bar bites and shareable small plates like tuna or beef tataki, Hachiro “dirty fries,” and seasonal features too.

“We’re excited to share the next evolution of Hachiro with our guests,” says Naito-Campbell.

“We want to be a gathering spot to come with your nearest and dearest to share a meal, dim sum or late night snack, and try something new in a welcoming atmosphere.”

In addition to tantalizing eats, patrons can expect a carefully curated cocktail list.

You can find the Central Lonsdale restaurant open as of Friday, September 10. Hachiro will be open daily for dinner service at 5 pm and on weekends for dim sum from noon to 1:30 pm.

Hachiro

Address: 140 16th Street W, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-7561

Instagram