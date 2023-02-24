We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

Port Moody is already home to many fantastic food and beverage establishments, and it looks like it’s about to get another one: Osteria Povera.

The concept is set to open at 2331 Clarke Street in Port Moody, which is the former address of the much-loved, longtime Italian joint, Rosa’s Cucina Italiana.

Address: 2331 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-262-6644

Some exciting news for fans of much-loved local Indian spot Sula. The concept has revealed to Dished that it will be opening a third location in Vancouver.

Set to open in the city’s West End near English Bay, Sula’s new outpost is slated to launch sometime in Spring 2023.

Sula’s owner, Sharath Vittal, shares that the cocktail program will be designed by none other than Jeff Savage, head bartender at Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist.

Last fall, Dished shared that Christopher Siu, winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, had planned to bring his Daan Go Cake Lab concept to Vancouver for the very first time.

The bakery and “cake lab” has been under construction for the past several months, but Siu has shared with us that a tentative opening date has finally been set.

Daan Go currently has five locations in Ontario and one in Quebec, but this will be the first BC address for Siu’s project.

Address: Unit 100 4371 Garden City Road, Richmond

Located inside the Cathedral Place Building (at 140-925 West Georgia Street) in downtown Vancouver, the cafe is the passion project of chef Felix Zhou, known for his time on Top Chef Canada.

Bread X Butter also offers catering, but now, those in Burnaby won’t have to travel so far (or place a catering order) in order to get the cafe’s sought-after fare.

A new location is in the works, the cafe announced earlier this week on its Instagram account.

Address: Corner of Kingsway and Nelson Avenue (exact address TBA), Burnaby

Konbiniya Japan Centre, named for the stores after which it’s modelled, is located in downtown Vancouver at 1238 Robson Street.

This spot carries everything from hand-made onigiri to tins of ceremonial matcha to take-home soba soup kits. Konbiniya also carries plenty of other Japanese grocery goods, like bags of rice, furikake, tofu, and more.

Now, the beloved local spot has set its sights on a second Vancouver location, this time in Kerrisdale.

Address: 2307 W 41st Avenue

One of Vancouver’s most popular ramen spots is opening a new location: Maruhachi Ra-men.

Formerly known as Marutama, the newly branded Maruhachi Ra-men operates locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

Now, the concept, which is known for its Tori-Paitan (creamy chicken broth), will be opening in another Metro Vancouver city.

Address: Unit 2 9082 152nd Street, Surrey

Vancouver’s new full-service bar, restaurant, and music venue is set to open soon: The Painted Ship.

This concept comes to us from the folks behind another local watering hole known for serving live tunes, East Vancouver’s The Heatley.

Dan Uhrich and Justin Cameron from Mum’s the Word on Commercial Drive are also partners in this business.

Address: 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver

This fresh, California-inspired restaurant is slated to open in June 2023 at 3850 Lougheed Highway in Burnaby.

This address might look familiar, especially to folks living in Burnaby.

That would be because it is actually the former spot of Earls Bridge Park, which closed its doors after 26 years of operation earlier this month to make way for the brand’s highly anticipated new spot at The Amazing Brentwood nearby.

Address: 3850 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Known for serving up delicious steamed BBQ pork buns and beyond, The Bao Place had to cease operations at its former Kingsway location due to redevelopment in 2022.

The Bao Place said it would be back in a new location, and it looks like that will be sooner than later.

Address: Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Reggiano’s Pizza has its first location in Kitsilano at 2828 West 4th Avenue, but now the little pizza place that could has set its sights on Port Coquitlam.

A post on the business’s Instagram page shared an image of the exterior of the new location, only noting that it would be “coming soon.”

Address: Port Coquitlam

Big news for one New Westminster donut shop, as the popular Donuteria announced it would be closing.

In an Instagram post made on Monday, January 23, owners of Donuteria shared that “as of today, Donuteria has a different ownership.”

In addition to gaining new owners, the spot is also undergoing a complete rebrand and will now be called Delicia Café & Bakery.

Address: 656 Columbia Street, New Westminster

City-slicking Vancouverites will soon be able to swap the streets of our concrete jungle for a spot inspired by a leafy green one: the Jungle Room.

Located at 961 Denman Street, the new cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.

Once it launches later this winter, Jungle Room aims to be a destination for carefully curated cocktails, wines from around the world, champagne, and more.

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

Pi Co’s second Vancouver location will be right in the busy transit hub of Broadway and Cambie, just steps from the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station and neighbours with the city’s second Jolibee location.

Pi Co. Pizza is known for offering a “fresh and innovative” take on Neapolitan-style pizza with a few set menu items as well as a “craft yours” option.

Address: 514 West Broadway, Vancouver

The cafe recently shared on its Instagram that it’s hiring for positions at this new spot, which will be located near Royal Oak SkyTrain station.

La Foret is known for its specialty beverages, inventive sweets (think Pecan Cappuccino Croissants and fully loaded waffles), as well as filling savoury breakfast and lunch items.

Address: Near Royal Oak SkyTrain station

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its third location in the city.

In the announcement shared on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Ramen Danbo revealed that this new spot would be opening up in Kerrisdale at 2277 W 41st Avenue, the former address of Sofra Mediterranean Kitchen.

Address: 2277 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Mamalee is well-known by locals for having some of the best Malaysian cuisine in the city and now the beloved restaurant is set to open a second location.

Offering downtown Vancouver easier access to its menu of Malaysian eats, Mamalee has shared that we can expect the new location to open sometime this spring.

Lumiere Café has a very limited online presence, with only a sparse Instagram page hinting at what it might offer patrons, but the coffee shop notes that it’s “opening soon” at 521 West Broadway, the former address of a Blenz Coffee.

Address: 521 West Broadway, Vancouver

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega, which opened its first store in Vancouver in 2020, will be opening its sixth location, and first university edition, at the UBC campus.

Set to open sometime this January, Lucky’s Exotic Bodega “University Express,” as the location will be called, will be located at 3335 Westbrook Mall.

Address: 3335 Westbrook Mall (UBC campus), Vancouver

Caffé Delish has yet to share the address of the new spot, but stay tuned for more details.

Until then, you can check out Caffé Delish in Port Coquitlam at 2180 Kelly Avenue, Unit 411o, and at its bakery at 203-1730 Coast Meridian Road.

Address: TBD

One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub is moving to another neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria will soon be setting up shop on Commercial Drive.

This eatery has been operating in Yaletown since 2017. It opened at 1206 Seymour Street before moving around the corner to its current 560 Davie Steet address a few years later. Now, it’s heading to 2096 Commercial Drive, where it will launch early this year.

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Chutney’s Indian Grill opened its first location in BC in South Surrey back in 2018, with plans to expand across the Lower Mainland.

The Langley location will be the third spot in BC, offering up Chutney’s signature build-your-own “burrotis” – a burrito-style dish featuring Indian ingredients, like chicken, tofu, lamb, daal, tikka masala, pickled cabbage, spiced corn, and a range of chutneys.

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

According to the business’s website, a third Vancouver location is in the works, this time at Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue.

Ba Le Deli & Bakery has a huge variety of sandwich options, from classic cold cuts to lemongrass chicken to Vietnamese sausage. The casual joint also has quite a big menu for vegetarian and vegan options, with vegan “beef” steak, tofu bologna, and a plant-based spicy “chicken” option, to name a few.

Address: Rupert Street and 22nd Avenue, Vancouver

This brand has shared with Dished that it plans to open two more locations next year: one in Richmond and another in downtown Vancouver.

While Big Way has yet to share an exact address for the Richmond location, work is currently underway for the new spot and we’re told to anticipate a March 2023 opening.

Address: Richmond (exact address TBA)

Address: 778 Robson Street, Vancouver

Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown, and Vancouver is slated to get two outposts as well.

Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: 700 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

Wicked Café – West Point Grey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked Cafe & Bakery🌿 (@wicked_cafe) Wicked Café, the West 7th Avenue coffee shop known for its house-roasted beans and creative treats, has shared the news that a second location is in the works. The second Wicked location will be on Dunbar Street. Address: Dunbar Street (exact address TBA) Instagram

We’re excited to share that Marugame will be opening its first-ever Canadian location in Vancouver at 111 Dunsmuir Street, the brand tells Dished.

That address is located just steps away from the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station. Marugame wasn’t able to share a tentative opening date with Dished, but as always, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get the details.

Address: 111 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

The Halal Guys is known for its “authentic American Halal food” with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel, all served with the iconic white sauce.

Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver

Archr will have a selection of high-quality, comforting treats like cookies with toasted pecans and butterscotch, banana bread, and double chocolate peanut butter cookies. We can’t wait to cozy up in this space.

Address: A150 20161 86th Avenue, Langley

This spot makes pizzas in cone form as well as pressed and flat formats. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. There are also milkshakes and ice cream up for order at most locations.

Address: 102 – 18811 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Address: 110 – 14818 60th Avenue, Surrey

Patrons can expect dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower Curry Bowl, the Shroomami, and the Bangkok Wrap, or create their own bowl based on WELA’s large ingredient offerings.

Address: 980 Howe Street, Vancouver

Mr. Sushi has been serving North Vancouver since the ’90s, with its most recent location in Lonsdale having opened in late 2021, but the brand is now set to open a new address right on the corner of one of Vancouver’s busiest junctions.

Address: 176 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

The newest Vancouver neighbourhood to gain a Steve’s Poké Bar franchise is Yaletown, where the new location will be at Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street.

Address: Pacific Boulevard and Davie Street

The brand has yet to set an opening date for the Robson Street location, but work is currently underway to transform the space into the modern patisserie that Vancouverites have come to love.

Address: 1126 Robson Street, Vancouver

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced that they are opening a second location in downtown Vancouver.

The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

In Vancouver, Bella will be setting up shop in a large space located at 625 Howe Street downtown. As for Burnaby, The Amazing Brentwood will be home to the brand’s second location in that city.

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Address: The Amazing Brentwood — 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Vancouver’s Chinatown is soon to be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

Antise Vancouver Pastry Lab will be the brick-and-mortar space for Italy-born chef Emiddio Isernia, who has been running Antise as a fresh-to-order, online-only endeavour in Vancouver for a few years.

Address: 360 Carrall Street, Vancouver

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now, the brand is updating us on its second location.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore.

Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, announced it will be opening a location out at UBC.

Address: TBA (at Wesbrook Village)

We first told you about Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford a while back, so it’s time for an update on the highly anticipated concept’s progress.

Last spring, the Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room shared its plans for a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

The concept would be setting up shop in the 10,000 sq ft former space of the Abbotsford Banquet & Conference Centre on Laurel Street.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

Four Winds Southlands One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told. Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta