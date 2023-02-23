The scene for cheap sushi in Vancouver is a crowded one.

There are mainstays like T&T and food courts in Richmond, as well as a host of different shops across the city.

But those looking for the middle ground between convenience and quality should have Fujiya Foods on their radar.

An authentic Japanese market offering everything from frozen ramen to artisan miso paste and endless varieties of soy sauce, Fujiya is also a goldmine for cheap Japanese eats that are made fresh daily.

At its main location on Clark, just beyond its impressive array of sodas and iced teas, one can find a huge selection of lunch sets for every variety of Japanese food fan.

There are donburi bowls, sashimi sets, chicken karaage, and green salads, but the best seller, and the selection with the most varieties, are the sushi rolls.

For less than $10 a pop, shoppers can choose between a variety of rolls, including western-style California rolls and authentic favourites like salmon and negitoro.

Each meal comes with pickled ginger, wasabi horseradish, and soy sauce, as well as wooden chopsticks in case you didn’t bring your own.

The choices are endless, but on this visit, we picked the combination set, which includes California, tuna, and salmon rolls.

The pack was just under seven dollars and diners looking to add a soda or canned coffee to their order can leave the shop with a bill under $10.

While the East Van location is the biggest and most stocked, there are also locations downtown and in Richmond, all with fresh lunch options.

The sushi is tasty, the rice is well seasoned, and the value is unbeatable.

In all honesty, it could beat out a good percentage of fancier sushi restaurants in the area.

If you’re in the know, Fujiya makes for one of the best casual lunches in the city — portable, cheap, and endlessly customizable.

What’s not to love?

Address:912 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Instagram