Sometimes when hospitality establishments change ownership, it’s a sign of imminent change, but when it comes to The Shameful Tiki Room, owner Rod Moore says that’s not the intention.

Moore is selling the much-loved Main Street destination, but not because people aren’t coming in.

In fact, the reality is quite the opposite. The tropical room serving Polynesian-inspired food and out-of-this-world drinks is celebrating 10 years of impeccable tiki vibes this March.

During a phone call with Moore, the business owner told Dished that the month-long anniversary celebration will feature a ton of in-demand events, and the community is abuzz with excitement.

Moore, though, is ready to step back from the Vancouver business and its sister location in Toronto.

“The goal is to pretty much back away from everything one piece at a time,” says Moore, who adds he is aiming to “totally reboot.”

“It’s gotten to be too much, I just have too many balls in the air and it’s starting to drive me nuts.”

Even though Moore is looking to wind down, he wants the concept to keep on keeping on, exactly how it is, just under new ownership.

“The agreement I’m trying to work out is someone who wants to take it over because they like what it is.”

Moore says that would mean the same menu of iconic sips and picture-perfect boozy bowls, the same music, and in turn, the same atmosphere.

“I don’t want to sell it to someone who wants to change it.”

So far, there’s been great interest in the business, we are told. Moore says it’s a mix of “serious offers from serious people” and folks coming out of the woodwork as well.

“I think it will be sooner than later,” he adds regarding the timing of a deal.

We’ll keep you posted on updates about this sale, but if all goes to Moore’s plan, The Shameful Tiki Room will be around for another 10 years.

“I want to still be able to go there and enjoy the same thing after the sale. That’s the goal.”