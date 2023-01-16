A beloved Burnaby café known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors is officially opening up a new location.

La Foret Bakery & Cafe opened its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location back in 2017, but now the popular café is set to expand with a second location.

The cafe recently shared on its Instagram that it’s hiring for positions at this new spot, which will be located near Royal Oak SkyTrain station.

La Foret is known for its specialty beverages, inventive sweets (think Pecan Cappuccino Croissants and fully loaded waffles), as well as filling savoury breakfast and lunch items.

The café has yet to share an exact address or projected opening date, so stay tuned for more details.