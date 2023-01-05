A new spot for coffee is set to open soon at the busy intersection of Broadway and Cambie in Vancouver.

Lumiere Café has a very limited online presence, with only a sparse Instagram page hinting at what it might offer patrons, but the coffee shop notes that it’s “opening soon” at 521 West Broadway, the former address of a Blenz Coffee.

Window wrapping has already gone up at the space, which is right in front of the Broadway-City Hall bus stop for the 99 bus.

In an early Instagram post shared on its page, Lumiere Café noted that its ethos revolves around the belief that “the excitement of a perfect cup of artisanal coffee should not be limited to small locales, but on a scale that is worthy of enthusiasts from around the world.”

The café has yet to share an opening date, so stay tuned for more details.

Lumiere Café

Address: 521 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram