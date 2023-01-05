Lumiere Café: New coffee shop opening soon on Broadway in Vancouver
A new spot for coffee is set to open soon at the busy intersection of Broadway and Cambie in Vancouver.
Lumiere Café has a very limited online presence, with only a sparse Instagram page hinting at what it might offer patrons, but the coffee shop notes that it’s “opening soon” at 521 West Broadway, the former address of a Blenz Coffee.
Window wrapping has already gone up at the space, which is right in front of the Broadway-City Hall bus stop for the 99 bus.
- You might also like:
- Japan-founded café known for fluffy pancakes opening new Vancouver location
- Downtown Vancouver's new late night 100-seat ramen spot opens this month
- Popular fried chicken franchise just opened a new Metro Vancouver location
In an early Instagram post shared on its page, Lumiere Café noted that its ethos revolves around the belief that “the excitement of a perfect cup of artisanal coffee should not be limited to small locales, but on a scale that is worthy of enthusiasts from around the world.”
The café has yet to share an opening date, so stay tuned for more details.
Lumiere Café
Address: 521 West Broadway, Vancouver