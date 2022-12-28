Late-night study sessions are about to be seriously improved next semester, as one of the city’s top snack joints has announced the opening of a new location – this time, right on campus.

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega, which opened its first store in Vancouver in 2020, will be opening its sixth location, and first university edition, at the UBC campus.

The brand specializes in rare and exotic snacks, treats, and beverages, as well as sneakers and some streetwear offerings, all in the context of a bodega-style shop.

Set to open sometime this January, Lucky’s Exotic Bodega “University Express,” as the location will be called, will be located at 3335 Westbrook Mall.

“We’re stocking up on snacks that’ll blow your mind and taste buds, ones you won’t be able to find anywhere else with prices that cannot be beat. Lucky’s on campus promises great daily deals and amazing student promotions,” says Lucky’s founder TJ Voss in a release.

Since its founding in 2020, Lucky’s has expanded with locations in East Vancouver next to Duffin’s, in North Vancouver, as well as in Toronto and Winnipeg.

The UBC location does not yet have an official opening date, but once it does, it’ll be offering plenty of prizes and giveaways as part of its grand opening celebration. Lucky’s Exotic Bodega University Express will be open daily from 9 am to midnight.

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega University Express

Address: 3335 Westbrook Mall (UBC campus), Vancouver

