FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Chutney's Indian Grill to open new Langley location soon

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Jan 10 2023, 7:57 pm
Chutney's Indian Grill to open new Langley location soon
@chutneysindiangrill/Instagram | @chutneyswillowbrook/Instagram

Back in October 2022, Chutney’s Indian Grill opened up its second location in the province in Abbotsford.

Now, the brand has shared that a new Langley location is just weeks away from opening its doors too.

Chutney’s Indian Grill opened its first location in BC in South Surrey back in 2018, with plans to expand across the Lower Mainland.

The Langley location will be the third spot in BC, offering up Chutney’s signature build-your-own “burrotis” – a  burrito-style dish featuring Indian ingredients, like chicken, tofu, lamb, daal, tikka masala, pickled cabbage, spiced corn, and a range of chutneys.

While the franchise has yet to share an exact address, Chutney’s in Langley will be located near Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

Back in September, Chutney’s shared with Dished that it also planned to open a Kelowna location in the near future.

Stay tuned for more details.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.