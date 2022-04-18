We’ve never said this before but…we are officially excited for winter. It’s not because we miss the frigid weather, but we’ve just learned of a new concept slated to open during that season that we are pretty pumped for: Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford.

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford will be setting up shop in the 10,000 sq ft former space of the Abbotsford Banquet & Conference Centre on Laurel Street.

Some highlights patrons can expect from the new brewery and kitchen include a 10 hectoliter brewhouse, a full bar with 15 beers on tap, a full-service kitchen, and a 30-seat covered patio.

“We are thrilled to finally announce our expansion into Abbotsford. We started this project in late 2019, and it’s been a long road. We’ve been furiously working behind the scenes to ensure that we can replicate the amazing customer experience we offer to our customers in Chilliwack, and bring it to our friends, family and customers in the beautiful city of Abbotsford,” said Zach Van Leeuwen, Managing Partner, Old Yale Brewing.

“We are so excited to do our part to inspire the community of Abbotsford with exceptional experiences, and to share our passion and love for our craft with all of you.”

⁠This new spot will also offer folks wine, cider, cocktails, and its campfire-inspired menu with some expanded dishes too.

There will also be cabin-like booths, an indoor “Games Lodge,” a beer and gear general store, and a “little Explorers Corner.”

Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford is expected to open its doors this winter. We’ll keep you posted as details are revealed!