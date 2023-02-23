FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Osteria Povera: Italian restaurant to open in Port Moody soon

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Feb 23 2023, 10:07 pm
Osteria Povera: Italian restaurant to open in Port Moody soon
stesilvers/Shutterstock

Port Moody is already home to many fantastic food and beverage establishments, and it looks like it’s about to get another one: Osteria Povera.

The concept is set to open at 2331 Clarke Street in Port Moody, which is the former address of the much-loved, longtime Italian joint, Rosa’s Cucina Italiana.

Osteria Povera’s menu has a great selection of antipasto, pasta, Italian beer, wine, and cocktails.

This new destination will celebrate its grand opening on February 27. Be sure to check it out when you can!

Osteria Povera

Address: 2331 Clarke Street, Port Moody
Phone: 604-262-6644

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.