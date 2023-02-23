Port Moody is already home to many fantastic food and beverage establishments, and it looks like it’s about to get another one: Osteria Povera.

The concept is set to open at 2331 Clarke Street in Port Moody, which is the former address of the much-loved, longtime Italian joint, Rosa’s Cucina Italiana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osteria Povera | Italian Restaurant (@osteriapovera)

Osteria Povera’s menu has a great selection of antipasto, pasta, Italian beer, wine, and cocktails.

This new destination will celebrate its grand opening on February 27. Be sure to check it out when you can!

Osteria Povera

Address: 2331 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Phone: 604-262-6644

Instagram