Back in May 2022, Pi Co opened its very first BC location, right in downtown Vancouver.

Now, the Neapolitan-style pizza chain is opening its second location in the province, which will also be in Vancouver proper.

The new location will be at 514 West Broadway which, according to a quick Google search, was the former address of Aisha Tandoori.

Pi Co’s second Vancouver location will be right in the busy transit hub of Broadway and Cambie, just steps from the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station and neighbours with the city’s second Jolibee location.

Pi Co. Pizza is known for offering a “fresh and innovative” take on Neapolitan-style pizza with a few set menu items as well as a “craft yours” option.

The franchise also offers sides like garlic bread, salads, and “Sweet Pi” made with Neapolitan Dough topped with items like Nutella, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Cream, and more.

An opening date for the Broadway location of Pi Co has yet to be revealed, but according to the website it’s “coming soon.”

Pi Co operates dozens of locations throughout Ontario, as well as two in Saskatchewan.

Pi Co. Pizza

Address: 514 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean