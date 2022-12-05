Earlier this fall, Dished shared that Kokomo, the plant-based eatery named after a Beach Boys song, would be opening a new location.

Kokomo currently operates three other locations – one in Chinatown (which opened in 2017), one in Kitsilano, and one in North Vancouver’s Edgemont Village.

Now, the local brand has set its sights on Port Moody with a brand new location slated to officially open up this week.

Kokomo is known for its creative and healthy approach to plant-based bowls, smoothies, wraps, and some beverages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokomo (@heykokomo)

Some of its “sun-inspired” best-sellers include the Coastal Macro (packed with marinated tempeh, edamame hummus, roasted squash, and more), the Kokomo Acai bowl, and an Almond Noodle Salad.

Its fourth location has been in the works for some time, but the restaurant has finally shared that we can expect a grand opening on Saturday, December 10.

Kokomo – Port Moody

Address: 3-121 Brew Street, Port Moody

Instagram