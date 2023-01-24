Big news for one New Westminster donut shop this week, as the popular Donuteria announced it would be closing.

In an Instagram post made on Monday, January 23, owners of Donuteria shared that “as of today, Donuteria has a different ownership.”

In addition to gaining new owners, the spot is also undergoing a complete rebrand and will now be called Delicia Café & Bakery.

“We’ll like to use this opportunity to thank everyone for the support all these years. It wasn’t easy for us to let it go, but it will be in good hands,” the note continued.

The folks behind Donuteria, located at 656 Columbia Street, also own Bruncheria (also located in New Westminster) and the newly opened Cofeteria in Vancouver.

The owners have yet to share whether or not this will affect the operations of those two businesses as well.

While little has been shared about what we can expect from Delicia (including whether or not it will continue to serve the same donuts that the community has come to love), the Instagram post mentioned that more updates from the new owners will be coming soon.

Donuteria’s Instagram page has already been completely wiped and the business is marked as “permanently closed” on Google maps.

Stay tuned for more details on the new Delicia, as well the fate of Bruncheria and Cofeteria.