Vancouver’s new full-service bar, restaurant, and music venue is set to open soon: The Painted Ship.

This concept comes to us from the folks behind another local watering hole known for serving live tunes, East Vancouver’s The Heatley.

Set to launch at 2884 W Broadway (the former location of Yagger’s Kitsilano), The Painted Ship’s owner, Michael Brennan, tells Dished folks can expect a vibrant, warm, and casual atmosphere with a nostalgic ’60s/’70s vibe at the new spot come opening.

“I borrowed the name from a late ’60s Vancouver band. They were a short-lived but popular psych/garage rock outfit that used to play around Kits back in the counterculture heyday of the area. The goal is to bring a little bit of that counterculture vibe back to the neighbourhood,” says Brennan.

“We will offer a unique and bold dining experience in the early part of the evening and an eclectic mix of live music and DJs for the late evening. The live music will be curated and suited for a room of this size. We won’t be hosting bombastic rock club bands, it’ll be slightly scaled down.”

The Painted Ship’s 2,600 sq ft space will offer seating for 80 people inside. There is also a 25-seat sidewalk patio to look forward to for the warmer months.

In terms of food, we’re told to expect “bold and unique food with striking presentation.”

Chef Christian Chaumont (Cuchillo, Mount Pleasant Vintage) is coming on as a partner for this concept and will be doing “his Tultepec menu,” we’re told.

“Tultepec is a Mexico City borough famous for its pyrotechnics. We believe in explosive flavour, sparks over the rooftop of the mouth.”

Eats are expected to change with the seasons as The Painted Ship will work with local farmers and purveyors to create a “unique take on Mexican food.”

For sips, patrons will find exclusively BC beers, wines, and a traditional cocktail menu that highlights the classics.

Once it launches later this winter, this concept will be open Sunday to Wednesday from 3 pm to 1 am and Thursday to Saturday from 3 pm to 2 am.

We’ll keep you posted on an opening date. Stay tuned!

The Painted Ship

Address: 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram