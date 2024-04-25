The ultimate guide to the 100 best things to do in BC
Apr 25 2024, 2:00 pm
Beautiful BC has so much to see and do, and it can honestly be a bit overwhelming when it comes to your choices. We’ve rounded up our top 100 ultimate things to do list, and if you are a local, it might even have some bucket list ideas you’ve never tried.
For those just visiting BC, we hope some of these suggestions let you get a glimpse of all that British Columbia offers, but you’ll have to come back to see it all!
1. Squeeze through Victoria’s Fan Tan Alley
2. Watch the ocean sparkle with bioluminescent algae
3. Explore Little Huson Caves Park
4. See the SuperDogs at the PNE
5. Hug the more than 1,100-year-old Hollyburn Fir tree on the North Shore
6. Vibe at Shambhala Music Festival
7. Wander amongst the Fraser Valley’s sunflowers
8. Spend a week on Hornby Island
9. Indulge in afternoon tea at the Empress
10. Eat a fresh honey-dip donut at Lee’s
11. Camp at Joffre Lakes
12. Watch a championship Whitecaps game at BC Place
13. Shop at Granville Island Market
14. Check out the powwow trail
15. Ski or (or aprés!) in Whistler
16. Go kayaking around one of the Gulf Islands
17. Ride Canada’s only wine train
18. Cross the Golden Skybridge
19. Watch the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks in Vancouver
20. Walk with wolves
21. Hike Eagle Bluffs
22. See a perfectly heart-shaped lake
23. Take a train journey through the province
24. Visit a real-life ghost town
25. Make a splash at the Vancouver Aquarium
26. Zip down one of Canada’s longest ziplines
27. Marvel at the incredible Spotted Lake in Osoyoos
28. Learn about railway history in Hope’s Othello Tunnels
29. Shop authentic South-Asian clothing
30. Scratch Panorama Ridge in Garibaldi Park off your bucket list
31. Get a refreshing massage with a view of the Vancouver skyline
32. See all the best views along the Sea to Sky Highway
33. Get up close with the Rockies along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway
34. Relax in the grotto spa at Tigh-Na-Mara
35. Experience the Sooke Potholes
36. Explore the 100-year-old Britannia Mine Museum
37. Take a scenic tour of Vancouver from a seaplane
38. Visit Fort Langley’s adorable town and historic fort
39. Hike through golden larch trees
40. Wander the Enchanted Forest
41. Ride the Sea to Sky Gondola
42. Go for a swim at Cameron Lake
43. Eat a taco at the original Tacofino in Tofino
44. Take it all off at Wreck Beach
45. Do the Grouse Grind
46. Bob around in a cranberry bog during harvest season
47. Dip in Liard River Hot Springs
48. See the Northern Lights in Dawson Creek
49. Go whale watching on the coast
50. Celebrate love at the Vancouver Pride Parade
51. Ride at the Whistler Sliding Centre
52. Bounce around on a floating water park
53. Get a natural high at the Malahat Skywalk
54. Peer into the tidal pools at Botanical Beach
55. Eat everything in sight at the Richmond Night Market
56. Spot dozens of hidden teapots on Teapot Hill at Cultus Lake
57. Raft class 4 rapids on the Kicking Horse River in Golden
58. Fish and stay at century-old Telegraph Cove
59. Catch the whitewater wonder at the Skookumchuck Narrows
60. Sunbathe with sea lions at Whytecliff Park
61. Say hi to our southern neighbours at Peace Arch Park
62. Test yourself along the West Coast Trail
63. Find the hidden waterfall at Sombrio Beach
64. Eat your way through Vancouver’s Michelin-recognized restaurants
65. Scuba dive to a sunken airplane near Chemainus
66. Try the BC Ale Trail full of craft breweries
67. Rent a boat in the Okanagan on a summer day
68. Soak up the cherry blossom petals as they rain down in spring
69. See an impressive collection of potlatch artifacts at Alert Bay
70. Bust out your chicest fit for a day at Hastings Racecourse
71. Smoke some of that good BC bud, endorsed by Seth Rogen himself
72. Eat your way along the Nanaimo Bar Trail
73. Spend the day on Bowen Island
74. Climb to Cox Bay lookout in Tofino
75. Visit Finn Slough, the floating fishing village in Richmond
Bekyk hierdie plasing op Instagram