The ultimate guide to the 100 best things to do in BC

Beautiful BC has so much to see and do, and it can honestly be a bit overwhelming when it comes to your choices. We’ve rounded up our top 100 ultimate things to do list, and if you are a local, it might even have some bucket list ideas you’ve never tried.

For those just visiting BC, we hope some of these suggestions let you get a glimpse of all that British Columbia offers, but you’ll have to come back to see it all!

1. Squeeze through Victoria’s Fan Tan Alley

3. Explore Little Huson Caves Park

4. See the SuperDogs at the PNE

5. Hug the more than 1,100-year-old Hollyburn Fir tree on the North Shore

6. Vibe at Shambhala Music Festival

7. Wander amongst the Fraser Valley’s sunflowers

8. Spend a week on Hornby Island

9. Indulge in afternoon tea at the Empress

10. Eat a fresh honey-dip donut at Lee’s

11. Camp at Joffre Lakes

12. Watch a championship Whitecaps game at BC Place

13. Shop at Granville Island Market

14. Check out the powwow trail

15. Ski or (or aprés!) in Whistler

16. Go kayaking around one of the Gulf Islands

18. Cross the Golden Skybridge

19. Watch the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks in Vancouver

20. Walk with wolves

21. Hike Eagle Bluffs

22. See a perfectly heart-shaped lake

23. Take a train journey through the province

24. Visit a real-life ghost town

25. Make a splash at the Vancouver Aquarium

26. Zip down one of Canada’s longest ziplines

30. Scratch Panorama Ridge in Garibaldi Park off your bucket list

31. Get a refreshing massage with a view of the Vancouver skyline

32. See all the best views along the Sea to Sky Highway

33. Get up close with the Rockies along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway

34. Relax in the grotto spa at Tigh-Na-Mara

35. Experience the Sooke Potholes

36. Explore the 100-year-old Britannia Mine Museum

37. Take a scenic tour of Vancouver from a seaplane

38. Visit Fort Langley’s adorable town and historic fort

39. Hike through golden larch trees

40. Wander the Enchanted Forest

41. Ride the Sea to Sky Gondola

42. Go for a swim at Cameron Lake

43. Eat a taco at the original Tacofino in Tofino

44. Take it all off at Wreck Beach

45. Do the Grouse Grind

46. Bob around in a cranberry bog during harvest season

47. Dip in Liard River Hot Springs

48. See the Northern Lights in Dawson Creek

49. Go whale watching on the coast

50. Celebrate love at the Vancouver Pride Parade

51. Ride at the Whistler Sliding Centre

52. Bounce around on a floating water park

53. Get a natural high at the Malahat Skywalk

54. Peer into the tidal pools at Botanical Beach

55. Eat everything in sight at the Richmond Night Market

59. Catch the whitewater wonder at the Skookumchuck Narrows

61. Say hi to our southern neighbours at Peace Arch Park

62. Test yourself along the West Coast Trail

63. Find the hidden waterfall at Sombrio Beach

64. Eat your way through Vancouver’s Michelin-recognized restaurants

66. Try the BC Ale Trail full of craft breweries

67. Rent a boat in the Okanagan on a summer day

68. Soak up the cherry blossom petals as they rain down in spring

70. Bust out your chicest fit for a day at Hastings Racecourse

71. Smoke some of that good BC bud, endorsed by Seth Rogen himself

72. Eat your way along the Nanaimo Bar Trail

73. Spend the day on Bowen Island

74. Climb to Cox Bay lookout in Tofino

75. Visit Finn Slough, the floating fishing village in Richmond

76. Get swept away on the charming Sunshine Coast

77. Enjoy a brewery bike crawl in East Vancouver

78. See the totem poles in Stanley Park

79. Ice skate in a forest at Apex Mountain Resort

80. Relax at the Scandinave Spa in Whistler

81. Zip down every waterslide at Cultus Lake Waterpark

82. Chase waterfalls at Wells Grey Provincial Park

83. Live it up at Bass Coast Music Festival

84. Surf in Tofino

85. Catch a glimpse of the view from the Lions Gate Bridge at night

86. Bike the Stanley Park Seawall

87. Experience the beauty and culture of Haida Gwaii

88. Eat Indian street snacks in Surrey

89. Take a spin along on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail

90. Check out the goats on the roof at Coombs Old Country Market

91. Warm up in Canada’s pocket desert, Osoyoos

92. Spend the night in a tree pod at Free Spirit Spheres

93. Go winery hopping in the Okanagan

94. Explore the Upana Caves on Vancouver Island

95. Have an omakase experience in Vancouver

96. Take the ferry from Vancouver to Vancouver Island

97. Walk the longest pier in Canada in White Rock

98. Be an extra in a movie filmed here in Hollywood North

99. Cross the Capilano Suspension Bridge

100. Keep exploring, because you know this is just the beginning