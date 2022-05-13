EventsSummerCuratedOutdoors

BC's biggest waterpark reopens next month just 90 minutes from Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Cultus Lake Waterpark/Facebook
Get ready to slip and slide your way into summertime, because BC’s biggest waterpark is set to reopen next month!

A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2022 season on June 16 for school groups and on June 18 for the general public.

Russel Steunenberg, Director of Operations for Cultus Lake Waterpark, told Daily Hive that its ticket store will be going live Friday night.

“In addition, we will be offering huge savings of $8 off on all tickets as part of our summer kickoff pre-sale,” Steunenberg added. “Any tickets for the entire summer can be purchased at this substantial discount until late June when the promotion ends.”

Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.

Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors and relax at one of the over 150 shade and shelter picnic areas. And new for 2022, is VIP cabana rentals, which will be available starting May 14 for pre-bookings.

Cultus Lake will be keeping daily ticket quantities and park capacities in place this year

“Guest capacities are similar to 2021 which means spacious areas and shorter lines than prior to the pandemic,” explained Steunenberg. “Our focus is on the guest experience, and it will be better than ever.”

Tickets go on sale Friday night, and there will be different ticket types available including weekday, weekend, and twilight passes. Children shorter than 36″ are free with an adult ticket.

Cultus Lake Waterpark will be open through to Monday, September 5, giving you plenty of time for some outdoor summer fun.

Address: 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake, BC

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

With files from Zoe Demarco

