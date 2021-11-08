BC's 1 km forest ice skating loop is perfect for a winter road trip

This ice rink in BC has to be on your winter bucket list.

While most people go to Apex Mountain Resort in Penticton for the powder, they also have a secret spot that’s unlike anything else in the province.

The Adventure Skating Loop is a one kilometre long outdoor ice skating track surrounded by trees.

Apex Mountain Resort confirmed to Daily Hive by email that the skating loop will open by Christmas break, so you can plan an early 2022 winter road trip to Penticton to try the Adventure Skating Loop for yourself.

You can bring your own skates or rent them from 8:30 am to 4 pm Sunday to Monday. On Friday and Saturday, they’re available until 9 pm. A daily skate ticket is $5 plus tax and a ticket plus rental is $11 plus tax.

The skating loop is maintained by a special zamboni and it’s open from 9 am to 11 pm daily as long the temperature cooperates. It’s almost more fun to go at night because the skating loop is magically lit up for evening skates.