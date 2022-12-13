5 spots in BC were just named some of the most underrated in Canada

When it comes to exploring BC, either as a tourist or a local, we seem to have endless options for stunning, world-class attractions.

Love Exploring, a London-based publication ranked 30 spots across Canada that it considered underrated, and some beautiful BC spots made the list.

“Canada is a large country with many marquee attractions, and you may well be familiar with heavy hitters like the CN Tower, Banff National Park, the Victoria Harbour, and Cape Breton Island. But there’s a lot more to see and do in Canada for those willing to go off the beaten track,” it said.

These five spots are well worth a trip on your next staycation!

1. Similkameen Valley

We love to see this area get its moment in the spotlight! While its neighbour, the Okanagan Valley, gets a lot of love, just to the southwest of Okanagan Lake you can find the Similkameen Valley. This quieter, but also incredible stop is a delight for wine lovers and fruit fans thanks to its hot climate.

Read more about the wineries in the region here.

Visit Keremeos and Princeton while you’re in the area for the small-town charm.

When you think of Vancouver Island attractions, most folks think of Tofino or Victoria. Love Exploring insists that another attraction is a”can’t miss” on your next visit. “The Malahat Skywalk, located near the agriculture-rich Cowichan Valley, is a relatively new attraction that gives visitors a bird’s eye view of the island. Climb to the top, enjoy the view and then feel the thrill of sliding down a tube back to the bottom.”

You can find it about 45 minutes outside of Victoria.

3. Kettle Valley Rail Trail, near Kelowna

While there are a lot of historic and scenic walking spots in the province, the Kettle Valley Rail Trail is a real treat for both fitness enthusiasts and for the more casual thrill seekers. “Set along the decommissioned Kettle Valley Railway that was built in 1915, the trail consists of 400 miles (650 km) of connected pathways for cycling and walking.”

Don’t miss the Myra Canyon stretch just south of the city of Kelowna which has 18 thrilling wooden trestle bridges and two tunnels.

4. Museum of Anthropology, University Endowment Lands

This one might be right in your backyard. The museum tucked away on UBC’s campus boasts an incredible collection of totem poles and Haida artifacts. However, you’ll have to drop in at the Museum of Anthropology before January 2023 as the Vancouver attraction is set to close for nearly a year for renovations.

The final spot in the province to be named is the Golden SkyBridge, nestled in between Revelstoke and Banff. Canada’s highest suspension bridge only opened to the public in the spring of 2021 and has quickly become a bucket list item for both locals and tourists alike. “Brave souls can walk 426 feet (130 m) above a canyon, whizz down a pulse-pounding zipline, or try their hand at axe throwing.”

While BC got a lot of love, so did other places across the country.

They include Alberta’s Vulcan, which boasts an eclectic Star Trek-themed tourism industry, Yukon’s Dawson City Museum, famous for its gold rush days, and Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia. Read the full list here.

Did your favourite spot make the list? Let us know in the comments below!

With files from Laine Mitchell