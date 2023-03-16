10 train journeys from Vancouver if you're absolutely sick of air travel

When you think of going on a getaway, you probably think to either gas up your tank for a road trip or head to YVR for a flight. But there’s a third option, one that’s really started to open up again after the pandemic, that’s worth checking out.

Travelling by train is slower than flying but can come with more legroom and fewer hassles. Plus, if you are restless, it’s pretty easy to just get up from your seat, hit the washroom, grab a coffee from the cafe, and take a little wander before returning to your seat. That kind of behaviour isn’t very welcome (or, truly, possible) 30,000 feet up in the air.

Here are 10 destinations by three operators that are worth your consideration:

The Amtrack Cascades train takes you from Vancouver to:

Seattle, Washington

Tacoma, Washington

Portland, Oregon

Salem, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon

The entire trip is about a 10.5-hour journey, and you can get off at any point. It’s a great option for a quick Seattle trip if you don’t want to bring a car and a fun alternative to a road trip if you want to go to Portland. Prices for this route vary, but you can get tickets for as low as US$50 from Vancouver to Portland, for example.

This is the luxe option on our list, and it comes with a high price point. It might be worth it for a birthday, anniversary, or other once-in-a-lifetime experience, and your journey does include more than just your train ticket. Quick two-day journeys can start at just under $2,000 and longer, more luxe options go up in price from there.

Read more: Rocky Mountaineer: Inside “the world’s leading luxury rail experience”

Here’s a look at the Rocky Mountaineer train journeys:

First Passage to the West – Vancouver, Kamloops, Banff/Lake Louise from

Journey Through The Clouds – Vancouver, Kamloops, Jasper from

Rainforest to Gold Rush – Vancouver, Whistler, Quesnel, Jasper

If you’ve been burned by an airline in recent years with delays, cancellations, missing bags, inflexibility, and baggage fees – it might be tempting to skip the airport and its stress and take a chill pill while you zoom off to Edmonton or Toronto on a cross-Canada train journey. Here’s a look at the popular Via Rail routes from Vancouver:

Vancouver to Edmonton from $224

Vancouver to Toronto from $549

Would you opt for a train journey rather than going to the airport?